Serie A: Giroud nets hat-trick as Milan thrash Sampdoria 5-1

Milan provisionally cut the gap with fourth-placed Lazio to one point before Maurizio Sarri’s men travel to Udinese on Sunday.

Reuters
Milan 21 May, 2023 07:15 IST
AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud, right, heads the ball to score his side’s second goal during a Serie A match against Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan on May 20, 2023.

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud, right, heads the ball to score his side's second goal during a Serie A match against Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan on May 20, 2023.

An Olivier Giroud hat-trick helped AC Milan demolish already-relegated Sampdoria 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday, earning Stefano Pioli’s side a much needed morale boost.

Rafael Leao put Milan in front in the ninth minute when he beat Sampdoria keeper Nicola Ravaglia with a precise low shot into the bottom right corner but Sampdoria levelled shortly after through forward Fabio Quagliarella.

Milan responded immediately with a Giroud header to restore the lead before the Frenchman made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and scored one more in the 68th, right after forward Brahim Diaz had made it 4-1.

