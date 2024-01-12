MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup: Qatar offers shoulder to Palestine in opening ceremony

As thousands of people flocked to the stadium – some bringing their kids on their shoulders while some singing regional songs for their teams – one country unified all, Palestine.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 23:03 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Qatar's forward #10 Hassan Al-Haydos and Palestine's defender #07 Musab al-Battat speak during the opening ceremony of the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup before the Group A football match between Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on January 12, 2024.
Qatar’s forward #10 Hassan Al-Haydos and Palestine’s defender #07 Musab al-Battat speak during the opening ceremony of the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup before the Group A football match between Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Qatar’s forward #10 Hassan Al-Haydos and Palestine’s defender #07 Musab al-Battat speak during the opening ceremony of the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup before the Group A football match between Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on January 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup started with a brilliant enactment of the Arabian folk tale, Kelilah and Demnah, as the Lusail Stadium lit up at its pompous best on a pleasant evening on Friday.

As thousands of people flocked to the stadium – some bringing their kids on their shoulders while some singing regional songs for their teams – one country unified all, Palestine.

Fans with Palestinian flags around their back, some wearing its colours while others carrying tiny paper flags, waving them around the stadium throughout the game, showed solidarity with the Arab nation, plunged in grief and misery, through its continuous war with Israel.

According to Oxfam, Palestinians are being killed at an average rate of 250 people a day, which is more than the daily death toll of any other major conflict in the 21st century.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia; Uzbekistan favourites against Syria

Farooq, a 35-year-old construction worker, was one of the thousands with words of solidarity before the match. With a few friends from Bangladesh, he stood waiting for someone to offer tickets as he missed his chance to get a seat inside the grand stadium for the opening clash.

“Someone or the other will have to stand with them. In whatever way we can, we will,” he said with a smile.

Qatar stood with Palestine in every essence. And during the opening ceremony, it took that stance a notch above during the ceremony attended by over 50, 000 people.

Hassan Al-Haydos, the captain of Qatar, who led the side to the AFC Asian Cup glory in 2019, was supposed to take the oath of Asian Cup, like any captain of the host team.

Instead, he passed on the mic to Palestine’s captain, Musab Al-Battat, who completed the oath, and the ceremony ended with part of Palestine’s national anthem.

A Palestine fan inside the stadium before the match.
A Palestine fan inside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

A Palestine fan inside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

And just then, football took a backseat, giving love and brotherhood a chance.

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA) had once preached to “let football take the stage” before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Qatar, with him in attendance at the stadium, defied that with pride, offering a shoulder for a brother in trouble in the most subtle of ways.

