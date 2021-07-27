AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan begins camp with Kauko, Boumous on board

Fresh from his exploits in Euro Cup, Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko was the star attraction as ATK Mohun Bagan began its training here on Tuesday ahead of the AFC Cup next month.

The 30-year-old was part of Finland's squad in the Euro 2020 last month and came in as a substitute in all the Group B games with a total match time of 57 minutes.

Kauko, who has come as a replacement for Spaniard Javi Hernandez, was seen training in its first camp of the season that began at the practice ground near the Salt Lake Stadium.

ATKMB's another high profile signing, French midfielder Hugo Boumous, who came late last night, was given rest as he's expected to join the training on Wednesday.

Boumous played a key role in Mumbai City FC's title-winning campaign last season and is seen as one of the best foreign players of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The preparatory camp that lasted for about an hour and a half saw almost all the Indian players, including its top signings this season Liston Colaco and Amrinder Singh, while the likes of Arindam Bhattacharya, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose too were present.

The Mariners will take on the winner of Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Club Eagles in its AFC Cup Group D (South Zone) match in Maldives on August 18.

Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh are the other two teams in Group D. The group toppers will qualify for the single-leg inter-zonal semi-final.