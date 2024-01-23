MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of Africa Cup with dislocated shoulder

El Shenawy was injured on Monday at the end of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, a result that allowed the Pharaohs to squeeze into the last 16 at Ghana’s expense.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 22:20 IST , Abidjan - 1 MIN READ

AP
Egypt’s goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy fails to stop Mozambique’s Clesio scoring his side second goal during the African Cup of Nations Group B match between Egypt and Mozambique in Abidjan. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/ AP

Egypt’s hopes of a record-extending eighth African Cup of Nations title have suffered another blow after goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was ruled out by a dislocated shoulder.

El Shenawy was to travel to Germany for “medical examinations with a doctor specializing in shoulder injuries,” the Egyptian Football Association said on Tuesday on X.

It said El Shenawy’s trip to Germany was coordinated with his club, Al Ahly.

El Shenawy was injured on Monday at the end of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, a result that allowed the Pharaohs to squeeze into the last 16 because Ghana conceded two late goals to draw with Mozambique 2-2 in the other Group B game.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah is also likely out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury from the 2-2 draw with Ghana.

