AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women’s Cup

The team will leave for Turkey on Monday for the tournament in which India has participated twice, in 2019 and 2021.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 14:03 IST , New Delhi

PTI
Grace Dangmei in action.
Grace Dangmei in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Grace Dangmei in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The AIFF on Sunday announced a 23-member women’s senior team to compete in the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 in Alanya from February 21 to 27.

The team will leave for Turkey on Monday for the tournament in which India has participated twice, in 2019 and 2021.

AIFF Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said, “Our senior women’s national team is going to play for the first time after the Olympic qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women’s Cup an important tournament for us.

The players have had a week-long preparation (camp in Bengaluru) before flying off to Turkey.” Estonia (February 21), Hong Kong (February 24) and Kosovo (February 27) are the Blue Tigresses’ opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format.

The title will be won by the table toppers.

AIFF

