Aizawl’s first I-League win of 2024 condemns TRAU FC to relegation

Aizawl FC pulled off a miracle second coming of their own with an immaculate performance to beat Churchill Brothers 4-0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday.

It was the Reds’ first win in the I-League since December, which also condemned TRAU FC to relegation for the season.

Churchill looked dangerous in the early exchanges, with menacing wingers constantly putting crosses that required Nora Fernandes’ full attention in the host’s goal.

The first real chance came through a Martin Chaves corner after Fernandes failed to deal with the ball coming off his line. The resultant header from Elhadji Karim Samb flew inches high.

Aizawl hit back with venom and scored the opener in the 29th minute, the goal created via both individual brilliance and dazzling teamwork.

Laldanmawia nutmegged Sebastian Thangmuansang on the right of Churchill’s flanks and then sped into the box. His calm and perfect cutback was to Lalrinzuala who opened his body up and curled his shot into the far post.

Karim Samb had another opportunity to equalise in the first half but failed to connect with Lamgoulen Semkholun’s cross after it had beaten the entire Aizawl defence.

Aizawl’s vigour found just reward in the 73rd minute, with Lalthankhuma finishing from close range to double its lead. From a corner, Lalramsanga expertly volleyed a pass to his midfield counterpart on the goalmouth, to tap it in.

Aizawl’s newly-found confidence saw it finish the job with ribbons on top, in the final ten minutes when it scored two more.

Lalthankhuma got a second with a glancing header off a corner in the 86th minute before Lalrinzuala got a brace of his own, with a curling finish into the top corner, barely a minute later.