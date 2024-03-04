MagazineBuy Print

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Quarterfinal: AAI 0 - 0 NAS; Kaku opener ruled out for offside

AAI vs NAS, Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie between Al Ain and Al Nassr at Abu Dhabi.

Updated : Mar 04, 2024 22:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team's victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team's victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after the team's victory in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Al Ain vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie being played at Abu Dhabi.

  • March 04, 2024 22:02
    32’ AAI 0 - 0 NAS

    Another corner for Al Ain, won by Rahimi. Ronaldo signals his teammates to remain calm. A training ground routine in play but the shot from the edge of the box is straight at Ospina.

  • March 04, 2024 22:00
    OFFSIDE
    28’ Al Ain opener ruled out!

    Kaku gives the host the lead with a brilliant finish to the top of the goal after a ball in from the right wing. Waited for the ball and placed it high into the net! 

    VAR check in progress and the goal has been ruled out for OFFSIDE!!

  • March 04, 2024 21:57
    25’ AAI 0 - 0 NAS

    Palacios bundles into Otavio but the referee waves play on, Otavio comes back attempting to tackle the ball from the midfielder but the referee adjudges that a foul. 

    A penalty check from VAR after Rahimi goes down in the box again. Fair tackle says the panel. 

  • March 04, 2024 21:53
    22’

    A shot towards the near post from Aymen Yahya after some slick play between Otavio and Lajami in the right flank. Misses but not by much. 

    A quick counter from the host and Rahimi lets out a low first-time shot from outside the box. Ospina does well to get down and parry it out. A foul on the keeper in the ensuing corner. 

  • March 04, 2024 21:50
    19’ AAI 0 - 0 NAS

    A cross on from the right intended towards Mane, the defender does well to get ahead of the Senegalese striker and manages to head it to the keeper.

  • March 04, 2024 21:46
    YELLOW CARD
    15’

    Al Ain deal with the freekick and almost put Rahimi through on goal. A last ditch tackle from Al Ghanam saves Al Nassr. 

    Al Ain captain Bander Al Ahbabi is shown the game’s first yellow card. 

  • March 04, 2024 21:45
    13’

    A freekick from the left wing for Al Nassr. Behich puts the cross in which finds Ronaldo’s head but the referee brings it back after a tussle in the box.

  • March 04, 2024 21:42
    11’

    A tight battle ensuing in the midfield with neither team able to wrest control of possession for a considerable period of time.

  • March 04, 2024 21:39
    8’ AAI 0 - 0 NAS

    Rahimi goes theatrically in the box. Referee says no. Rahimi was in a foot race with the defender but chose to go down at the slightest contact.

  • March 04, 2024 21:37
    6’

    Mane’s off-target cross from the left is put back into the box where Ronaldo attempts a bicycle kick. Comes off his shin and goes behind for a goal kick. 

  • March 04, 2024 21:36
    5’

    The kick from the Al Ain keeper goes out of play after some pressure from Ronaldo. Al Nassr opt to take it slow and recycle possession. 

  • March 04, 2024 21:33
    2’ AAI 0 - 0 NAS

    Early corner for Al Nassr! Behich finds Mane in space in the left wing. He puts a ball into the edge of the box but the defence does well to head it out for a corner.

    Corner comes to nothing after the shot from the edge of the box is safely gathered.

  • March 04, 2024 21:32
    Kick Off!!

    Match kicks off! Al Ain sporting its white kits while Al Nassr are wearing its regular yelllow and blue.

  • March 04, 2024 21:23
    Can the visitor take a lead back to Riyadh?
  • March 04, 2024 21:15
    Previous five results

    Al Ain: W-W-W-W-D

    Al Nassr: D-W-W-W-W

  • March 04, 2024 21:05
    Who will be on the winning side tonight?
  • March 04, 2024 20:54
    Head to Head record

    Al Ain wins: 1

    Al Nassr wins: 1

    Latest result: Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Ain, AFC Champions League Group D (2020)

  • March 04, 2024 20:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr?

    The AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, March 4 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

    Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr?

    The AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

  • March 04, 2024 20:35
    LINEUPS OUT!!

    Al Ain: Eisa; Erik, Autonne, Hashemi, Al-Ahbabi; Palacios, Park, Kaku, Al-Baloushi, Nader; Rahimi

    Al Nassr: Ospina; Lajami, Laporte, Behich, Al Ghanam; Alkhaibari, Al Sulaiheem, Otavio; Ayman Ahmed, Mane, Ronaldo

  • March 04, 2024 20:31
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie between Al Ain and Al Nassr. Stay Tuned for the lineups and all updates!

