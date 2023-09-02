Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, HAZ 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League updates: Match kicks-off; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their third victory of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday when they take on 17th-placed Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh. It’s second win came as Ronaldo struck a brace with Al Nassr defeating Al Shabab 4-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their third victory of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday when they take on 17th-placed Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh. It’s second win came as Ronaldo struck a brace with Al Nassr defeating Al Shabab 4-0.

Al Hazm comes to the contest on the back of two draws and two loses in its opening four matches in the Saudi Pro League.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match start?

The AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on September 2, 2023.

Where to watch the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match?

The live telecast of the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony Ten 2.

The live stream of the the AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony LIV app.