Al Hazem vs Al Nassr LIVE score, HAZ 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League updates: Match kicks-off; Ronaldo, Mane in starting XI

HAZ vs NAS: Follow live updates from the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hazm and Al Nassr from the the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Updated : Sep 02, 2023 23:30 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on August 29, 2023.
File Photo: Al Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on August 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

File Photo: Al Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on August 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hazem and Al Nassr from the the King Abdullah Sports City stadium
  • September 02, 2023 22:57
    Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team are in the building!

  • September 02, 2023 22:35
    Al Hazem lineup!

    Dahmen(GK), Otaibi, Viana, Al Dakheel, Al-Aazmi, Vinicius, Alsayyali, Traore, Shammari, Badamosi, Toze.

  • September 02, 2023 22:27
    Al Nassr lineup!
  • September 02, 2023 22:15
    HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (since 2006

    Matches: 22 | Al Nassr: 14 | Al Hazm: 5 | Draws: 3

    Last Result: Al Nassr 4-1 Al Hazm (June 2023)

  • September 02, 2023 22:00
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their third victory of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday when they take on 17th-placed Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.


    Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh. It’s second win came as Ronaldo struck a brace with Al Nassr defeating Al Shabab 4-0.


    Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their third victory of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday when they take on 17th-placed Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.


    Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh. It’s second win came as Ronaldo struck a brace with Al Nassr defeating Al Shabab 4-0.


    Al Hazm comes to the contest on the back of two draws and two loses in its opening four matches in the Saudi Pro League.


    LIVE STREAMING INFO


    When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match start?


    The AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on September 2, 2023.


    Where to watch the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match?


    The live telecast of the the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony Ten 2.


    The live stream of the the AL Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony LIV app.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
