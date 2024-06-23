Euro 2024: Tielemans scores fastest goal for Belgium in a major international tournament

Belgium’s Youri Tielemans found the net after just 73 seconds in its Euro 2024 Group E clash against Romania, making it the nation’s fastest goal ever at a major international tournament.
Tielemans, who found the net after just 73 seconds, became the third-fastest goalscorer in the competition’s history, bettering only Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia and Nedim Bajrami of Albania.
Fastest goals in Euros history
