Euro 2024: Tielemans scores fastest goal for Belgium in a major international tournament

Tielemans, who found the net after just 73 seconds, became the third-fastest goalscorer in the competition’s history, bettering only Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia and Nedim Bajrami of Albania.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 01:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal with Dodi Lukebakio and Amadou Onana
Belgium’s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal with Dodi Lukebakio and Amadou Onana | Photo Credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY
infoIcon

Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal with Dodi Lukebakio and Amadou Onana | Photo Credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY

Belgium’s Youri Tielemans found the net after just 73 seconds in its Euro 2024 Group E clash against Romania, making it the nation’s fastest goal ever at a major international tournament.

Tielemans, who found the net after just 73 seconds, became the third-fastest goalscorer in the competition's history, bettering only Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia and Nedim Bajrami of Albania.

Fastest goals in Euros history
0.23 - Nedim Bajrami (Italy vs Albania on June 16 2024)
01:05 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia vs Greece on 20 June 2004)
01:13 - Youri Tielemans ( Belgium vs Romania on June 23 2024)
01:22 – Emil Forsberg (Sweden vs Poland on 23 June 2021)
01:39 – Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark vs Belgium on 17 June 2021)
01:40 – Robert Lewandowski (Poland vs Portugal on 30 June 2016)
01:57 – Luke Shaw (England vs Italy on 11 July 2021)
01:58 – Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland vs France on 26 June 2016)
02:08 – Sergei Aleinikov (USSR vs England on 18 June 1988)
02:14 – Alan Shearer (England vs Germany on 26 June 1996)
02:14 – Petr Jirácek (Czech Republic vs Greece on 12 June 2012)
02:25 – Michael Owen (England vs Portugal on 24 June 2004)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

