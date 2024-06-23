Belgium beat Romania 2-0 in the Euro 2024 Group E as it goes on top of the standings.

FOLLOW | LIVE: BELGIUM VS ROMANIA SCORE AND UPDATES

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

Vertonghen writes his name in history

Jan Vertonghen, at the age of 37 years, 59 days is Belgium’s 3rd oldest player in major tournaments behind Pierre Braine in 1938 (37y 222d) and Wilfried Van Moer in 1982 (37y 119d).

- Inputs from Opta

Tielemans scores an early stunner!

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium the lead in just 73 seconds. Lukaku set Youri up for a finish as he drove the ball from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

This is the third fastest goal in Euro history:

0.23 - Nedim Bajrami (Italy vs Albania on June 16 2024)

01:05 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia vs Greece on 20 June 2004)

01:12 - Youri Tielemans (Belgium vs Romania on June 23 2024)

Lukaku goal cancelled by VAR third time in Euro 2024

Romelu Lukaku scored against Romania for Belgium in its second Group E match of Euro 2024 but after a VAR check, his goal was turned down.

In the 64th minute, Kevin De Bruyne got the ball in the middle and played a perfect ball through for Lukaku who finally hit the target by finding the bottom left corner.

Belgian players ran off to celebrate however, VAR intervened and ruled offside.

Lukaku’s shoulder was ahead of the Romanian defense’s last player due to which despite a solid finish by him, the goal unfortunately didn’t count.

This is the third time in the two matches Lukaku has played in this Euros that his goal has been cancelled by VAR after being given by the referee.