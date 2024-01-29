Al Hilal vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Lionel Messi and Co. in Riyadh Season Cup?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will continue its pre-season, with the next one against Neymar’s Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Messi and Neymar, who were teammates back in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, have moved on from Europe for now, with the former plying his trade in Major League Soccer.

Hoy por primera vez ✨ pic.twitter.com/MSpElWMk4P — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Neymar was roped in by the Saudi Pro League giant for a reported fee of around 160 million euros. However, the Brazilian is not expected to be back on the field any time soon, following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in October last year.

For the same injury, incurred against Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, he remains doubtful for the Copa America as well. That, though, will not affect Al Hilal severely, with the team having clinical forwards, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcolm.

Moreover, it will have players with proven European experience such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, has made a reunion of sorts for Barca players, with Messi reuniting with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.