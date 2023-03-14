Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE updates: Ronaldo starts in King Cup of Champion quarterfinal, Starting Lineups; streaming info; team news,

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champion quarterfinal match being played at the King Saud University Stadium.

Confirmed starting lineups! Al Nassr: Nawaf(GK), Sultan, Alvaro, Alamri, Konan, Alkhaibari, Alsulaihem, Ghareeb, Marran, Sami, Ronaldo

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in action in the King Cup of Champions and look to bounce back from the 0-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based club lost to its title rival and conceded the top spot in the league with Ronaldo failing to score for the second straight game.

In the quarterfinal of the cup competition, Al Nassr could not have hoped for a better match-up as it faces Abha. The side is 12th in the Saudi Pro League and had lost 0-3 to Al Nassr in the earlier match this season.

It will be another chance for Ronaldo to get in the scoresheet. The Portuguese forward had a blazing start to his time in Saudi Arabia but has faced hiccups over the past two matches.

Al Nassr will bank on his exploits to book a place in the semifinals. Al Ittihad is the only team to have advanced to the last-four with penalty shootout win over Al Feiha.