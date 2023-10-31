- October 31, 2023 19:36Here’s how Al Ettifaq lines up
- October 31, 2023 19:34Al Nassr’s Starting 11
- October 31, 2023 18:19Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq: Live streaming and telecast info
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match start?
The Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match will kick-off at 8:15 PM IST on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?
The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will not be telecast in India.
- October 31, 2023 18:11Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq - Match Preview
Al Nassr hosts AL Ettifaq in the Round of 16 match of the King Cup of Champions tournament at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The home side is heading into the match after a strong and commanding 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr is currently second in the league table four points behind leader Al Hilal. It has been unbeaten for the last 14 games and is looking in top form.
Al Ettifaq on the other hand was in a bad run of form until its last game against Al Wehda before which it was on a three-game losing streak. It is currently seventh in the league table struggling for form, but the last time both sides met, Al Ettifaq emerged victorious.
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to score in the game against Al Ettifaq since the striker is the leading top scorer of the league and has scored 14 goals already across all competitions. Anderson Talisca is in fine form too scoring a double in his last game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 124/0 (20); Shafique, Fakhar hit fifties; Pakistan cruising to victory
- Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS v ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo and Henderson to face-off
- Vinicius Jr. extends Real Madrid contract till 2027
- ICC World Cup 2023: Trott wants Afghan batters to score centuries
- Football Australia CEO: Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE