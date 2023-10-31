MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS v ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo and Henderson to face-off

NAS vs ETT: Catch the live score and match updates from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Oct 31, 2023 19:36 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live score and updates from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • October 31, 2023 19:36
    Here’s how Al Ettifaq lines up
  • October 31, 2023 19:34
    Al Nassr’s Starting 11
  • October 31, 2023 18:19
    Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq: Live streaming and telecast info
    When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match start?

    The Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match will kick-off at 8:15 PM IST on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

    Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match?

    The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

    The King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq will not be telecast in India.


  • October 31, 2023 18:11
    Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq - Match Preview

    Al Nassr hosts AL Ettifaq in the Round of 16 match of the King Cup of Champions tournament at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    The home side is heading into the match after a strong and commanding 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr is currently second in the league table four points behind leader Al Hilal. It has been unbeaten for the last 14 games and is looking in top form.

    Al Ettifaq on the other hand was in a bad run of form until its last game against Al Wehda before which it was on a three-game losing streak. It is currently seventh in the league table struggling for form, but the last time both sides met, Al Ettifaq emerged victorious.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to score in the game against Al Ettifaq since the striker is the leading top scorer of the league and has scored 14 goals already across all competitions. Anderson Talisca is in fine form too scoring a double in his last game.

