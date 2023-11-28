AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr enters knockouts with goalless draw against Persepolis

In a pulsating AFC Champions League Group E encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr played out a tense goalless draw against Persepolis at Al Awwal Park to move to the round of 16.

The opening minutes witnessed a moment of high drama when Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a penalty after being brought down inside the box. However, in a remarkable display of sportsmanship, Ronaldo waved away the penalty, suggesting that there had been no contact. The referee, in consultation with VAR, subsequently overturned the penalty decision.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 17th minute when Al Nassr centre-back Ali Lajami was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Persepolis’ Sarlak. This incident significantly altered the complexion of the game, with the Knights of Njad reduced to 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al-Nassr displayed resilience and managed to hold on to a point. The second half was more of a cautious affair, with both teams wary of committing further errors.

Persepolis had its chances to break the deadlock, with Torabi and Zahedi both going close with long-range efforts. Ronaldo also had two decent opportunities for Al-Nassr, but his header went straight at the goalkeeper before his crafty shot missed the goal by a whisker.

In the end, the draw was a fair reflection of the game. Al-Nassr, despite playing with a man less, showed its fighting spirit and determination to secure a point. Persepolis, on the other hand, will be disappointed not to have capitalized on its numerical advantage.