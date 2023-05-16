Streaming information

When will the Saudi Pro League fixture Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr kick off?

Al Taee vs Al Nassr match will be played on 17th May 2023 at 12:00am IST.

Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr be played?

The game will kick-off at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.

Live streaming information:

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.