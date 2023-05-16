Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ta’ee and Al-Nassr, happening at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.
Al-Ta’ee: Braga, Fai, Majrashi, Semedo, Quassem, Sayoud, Dener, Ali, Harzan, Musona, Mbnza
Al-Nassr: Rossi, Sultan, Gonzalez, Lajami, Konan, Gustavo, Alkhaibari, Alsulaihem, Ghareeb, Talisea, Ronaldo
When will the Saudi Pro League fixture Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr kick off?
Al Taee vs Al Nassr match will be played on 17th May 2023 at 12:00am IST.
Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr be played?
The game will kick-off at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.
Live streaming information:
The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.
Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Wednesday (IST).
Al-Nassr’s fight for the title is all but over as the first-placed Al-Ittihad has a five point cushion over Ronaldo’s side. With five more games to play this season, Al-Nassr would hope to win all the matches henceforth and would expect some help from other clubs to get within the silverware’s proximity.
Al-Nassr has won just two of its last five matches, with two draws and a loss against Al-Hilal last month. Meanwhile seventh-placed Al Ta’ee has an identical track record in its previous five games but it comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 3-4 loss against Al-Batin last week.