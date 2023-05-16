Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Wednesday (IST).
Al-Nassr’s fight for the title is all but over as the first-placed Al-Ittihad has a five point cushion over Ronaldo’s side. With five more games to play this season, Al-Nassr would hope to win all the matches henceforth and would expect some help from other clubs to get within the silverware’s proximity.
Al-Nassr has won just two of its last five matches, with two draws and a loss against Al-Hilal last month. Meanwhile seventh-placed Al Ta’ee has an identical track record in its previous five games but it comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 3-4 loss against Al-Batin last week.
When will the Saudi Pro League fixture Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr kick off?
Al Taee vs Al Nassr match will be played on 17th May 2023 at 12:00am IST.
Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr be played?
The game will kick-off at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.
Live streaming information:
The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.