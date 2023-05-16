Football

Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League LIVE streaming info: Squads, predicted 11s, when and where to watch Ronaldo play?

Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr: All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 May, 2023 15:26 IST
Chennai 16 May, 2023 15:26 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has 12 goals and two assists in 13 league appearances for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 12 goals and two assists in 13 league appearances for Al-Nassr. | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Ta’ee vs Al-Nassr: All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Wednesday.

Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Wednesday (IST).

Al-Nassr’s fight for the title is all but over as the first-placed Al-Ittihad has a five point cushion over Ronaldo’s side. With five more games to play this season, Al-Nassr would hope to win all the matches henceforth and would expect some help from other clubs to get within the silverware’s proximity.

Al-Nassr has won just two of its last five matches, with two draws and a loss against Al-Hilal last month. Meanwhile seventh-placed Al Ta’ee has an identical track record in its previous five games but it comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 3-4 loss against Al-Batin last week.

Predicted XIs
Al Ta’ee: Campana, Alhurayji, Mohammed Naji, Antonio, Shammari, Bukia, Perdomo, Schimai, Roa, Al-Shamian, R Lopez
Al Nassr: Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo
Form guide
Al Taee form: (All competitions): L W W D D
Al Nassr form: (All competitions): D W L D W

When will the Saudi Pro League fixture Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr kick off?

Al Taee vs Al Nassr match will be played on 17th May 2023 at 12:00am IST.

Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr be played?

The game will kick-off at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.

Live streaming information:

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us