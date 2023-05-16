Al Ta’ee and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium on Wednesday (IST).

Al-Nassr’s fight for the title is all but over as the first-placed Al-Ittihad has a five point cushion over Ronaldo’s side. With five more games to play this season, Al-Nassr would hope to win all the matches henceforth and would expect some help from other clubs to get within the silverware’s proximity.

Al-Nassr has won just two of its last five matches, with two draws and a loss against Al-Hilal last month. Meanwhile seventh-placed Al Ta’ee has an identical track record in its previous five games but it comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 3-4 loss against Al-Batin last week.

Predicted XIs Al Ta’ee: Campana, Alhurayji, Mohammed Naji, Antonio, Shammari, Bukia, Perdomo, Schimai, Roa, Al-Shamian, R Lopez Al Nassr: Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo Form guide Al Taee form: (All competitions): L W W D D Al Nassr form: (All competitions): D W L D W

When will the Saudi Pro League fixture Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr kick off?

Al Taee vs Al Nassr match will be played on 17th May 2023 at 12:00am IST.

Where will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr be played?

The game will kick-off at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium.

Live streaming information:

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Ta’ee and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Sony LIV app/website.