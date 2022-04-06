AC Milan’s Alessandro Florenzi undergoes knee surgery

AC Milan full-back Alessandro Florenzi underwent surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, the Serie A leader said, with media reports saying he would be out for at least a month.

The Italian giant said the operation on his meniscus was “successful.”

Milan did not say when it expects Florenzi to return, but Italian media said he may be back for the closing stages of the season. The Italy international, who is on loan at Milan from Roma, had a similar surgery last October and was sidelined for more than a month.

Milan, which is bidding for a first Serie A title since 2011, is one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining.

Reigning champion Inter Milan is three points further back in third, with a game in hand.