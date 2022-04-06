Football Football AC Milan’s Alessandro Florenzi undergoes knee surgery Florenzi undergoes surgery on his left knee; he will be out for for at least a month, according to reports. AFP Rome 06 April, 2022 18:31 IST Alessandro Florenzi may be back for the closing stages of the 2021-22 season, according to Italian media. - REUTERS AFP Rome 06 April, 2022 18:31 IST AC Milan full-back Alessandro Florenzi underwent surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, the Serie A leader said, with media reports saying he would be out for at least a month.The Italian giant said the operation on his meniscus was “successful.”ALSO READ - Ancelotti negative for COVID-19, travels for Chelsea gameMilan did not say when it expects Florenzi to return, but Italian media said he may be back for the closing stages of the season. The Italy international, who is on loan at Milan from Roma, had a similar surgery last October and was sidelined for more than a month.Milan, which is bidding for a first Serie A title since 2011, is one point clear of second-placed Napoli with seven matches remaining.Reigning champion Inter Milan is three points further back in third, with a game in hand. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :