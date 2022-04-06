Ancelotti negative for COVID-19, travels for Chelsea game

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti tested negative for the coronavirus early Wednesday, allowing him to fly to London to be with the team for the Champions League match against Chelsea.

Ancelotti contracted COVID-19 last week and did not travel to England with the rest of the Madrid squad on Tuesday ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals. He missed his team’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday.

“He will travel to London this morning to join the first-team training camp,” Madrid said in a statement.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his team would gain a slight advantage if Ancelotti missed Wednesday's game at Stamford Bridge, but wanted the Italian coach alongside him on the touchline.

Ancelotti is trying to win his second Champions League with Madrid, after the first in 2014.