MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach

Algeria has appointed former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic to coach their national team, the Algeria Football Association said on Thursday.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 08:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Vladimir Petkovic.
FILE - Vladimir Petkovic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Vladimir Petkovic. | Photo Credit: AP

Algeria has appointed former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic to coach their national team, the Algeria Football Association said on Thursday.

The 60-year-old led Switzerland for seven years, guiding them to the quarterfinals of the last European Championship with a last-16 victory over world champions France.

Bosnian-born Petkovic guided Switzerland to the 2018 World Cup and two European Championship finals before a brief spell as coach of French club Girondins de Bordeaux.

Algeria lead its African World Cup qualifying group with six points, ahead of Botswana, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique and Somalia.

Petkovic replaces Djamel Belmadi, who left in January after twice continental champions Algeria failed to get past the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Related Topics

Algeria /

Vladimir Petkovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach
    Reuters
  2. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  3. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
  4. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach
    Reuters
  2. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  3. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  4. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  5. UK government to tighten regulation of football team owners but won’t rule out more state-backed buyouts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Algeria appoints Petkovic as coach
    Reuters
  2. Lebanon home World Cup qualifier against Australia moved to Canberra
    Reuters
  3. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
  4. Copa del Rey: Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to final with rout of Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment