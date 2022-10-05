Football

Andreas Christensen ruled out as Barca injury crisis deepens

Barca are already without Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin in defence, as well as Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.

05 October, 2022 17:46 IST
The Denmark centre-back was taken off in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro

The Denmark centre-back was taken off in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a sprained ankle, the club confirmed on Wednesday, leaving the Catalans with only two fit centre-backs.

The Denmark centre-back was taken off in the 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday at the San Siro, and is a doubt for upcoming games, including the Clasico on October 16.

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle,” said Barca in a statement.

“He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to line up in the centre of defence against Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, with Xavi thin on alternatives beyond using players from the B team.

Inter visit Camp Nou on Wednesday October 12, a crucial game for Barca’s hopes of qualifying for the next round of the Champions Leagues, before the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

