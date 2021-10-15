Football Ligue 1 PSG vs Angers LIVE: Mbappe and Icardi start, live match updates Paris Saint-Germain suffered its first defeat of the season before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Rennes. Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 16 October, 2021 00:05 IST In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino is counting on Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner for France in the 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 16 October, 2021 00:05 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Ligue 1 match being played at the Parc de Princes in Paris, France.This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.12:05 am: As the stadium fills up, here is a stat to cheer up the PSG fans. PSG has not lost against Angers in its last 14 appearances, winning 13 and drawing just one. Pochettino's side has lost just once in the league so far, which came against Rennes in its last Ligue 1 fixture. 11:52 pm: A bit more than half an hour to kick off!Both the teams have arrives at the Home Stadium of Paris Saint-Germain and are warming up in a stadium that keeps on filling for the exciting Ligue 1 fixture. #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/tWXInm6bXv— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 15, 2021 11:35 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:PSG Starting XI: Donnarumma - Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, A.Diallo - Herrera, Danilo, Verratti - Rafinha, Mbappé, Icardi.Angers Starting XI: Bernardoni, Cabot, Manceau, Traore, Thomas, Capelle, Mendy, Mangani, Fulgini, Boufal, Cho NOUS SOMMES PRÊTS ! → #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/rhQxjbTTqd— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) October 15, 2021 Match PreviewParis Saint-Germain hosts Angers without its contingent of Argentine and Brazilian players, who are busy abroad playing World Cup qualifiers.The French league leaders will also be missing goalkeeper Keylor Navas, was forced off the field for a groin injury at half-time after which his country lost 2-1 to the United States on Wednesday evening. PSG suffered its first defeat of the season before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Rennes.READ | PSG suffers shock league defeat to Rennes with Messi missing the target againIn the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino is counting on Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner for France in the 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend.(via PTI)Where can you watch?The Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Lyon will be telecasted on Colors TV. The live streaming of the match between will be available on the Voot Select app and the website and on JioTV (mobile only). (Viewing details for Indian viewers only)