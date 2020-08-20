Ansu Fati, Ferran, Eric Garcia lead Spain squad full of fresh faces

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres were among six debutants in the Spain squad coach Luis Enrique unveiled on Thursday for next month's UEFA Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

Fati, 17, who is Barca's youngest league goalscorer as well as the youngest player to ever to score in the Champions League, makes the leap into the senior team from the under-21 side after an outstanding breakthrough season with the Catalans.

Torres, who joined City from Valencia earlier this month for 23 million euros ($27.25 million), has also earned a first call up to the senior side, joining City defender Eric Garcia, 19, in the team.

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and Real Madrid forward Oscar Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan with relegated Leganes, were also included in the 24-man squad.

There was no place in the team for any players from Atletico Madrid, however, with usual mainstays Saul Niguez, Koke, Alvaro Morata all missing out, while Marcos Llorente was also excluded despite a superb end to the campaign as a converted forward.

Spain, who failed to qualify for the final four of the Nations League in the last edition of the competition, will visit Germany on Sept. 3 before hosting Ukraine on Sept. 6.