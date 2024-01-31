Lionel Messi’s Argentina exploring possibilities of playing in India in 2025

The reigning World Cup winner Argentina is exploring the possibility of playing an international friendly in India in 2025.

“Next March, we will be playing two friendlies in China - against Nigeria and Brazil. And for the next year we are evaluating the possibility of playing a friendly in India and Australia. But the idea of playing in India is an exciting one,” said Leandro Petersen, the chief commercial and marketing officer of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to Sportstar.

Argentina is one of the most passionately followed international teams in the Indian subcontinent, with the team thanking its fans from the region after its title win in Qatar through social media.

Late last year, AFA announced ITC as one of its Indian regional sponsors. The product launch of the collaboration happened today in Kolkata.

“We think there are a lot of opportunities in the Indian market. We are happy with the Indian fans and their interest towards our brand. We are sure this is only the beginning. We have a very big commercial and sponsorship opportunities in India,” pointed out Petersen.

Earlier this month, Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman had announced that the state had held talks with the AFA, with the Lionel Messi-led side expected to play friendlies in the state in October 2025. The minister also added that the South American nation will also collaborate with the state in grassroot football coaching.

Messi and Argentina had previously played in India in 2011, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, against Venezuela. Central defender Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game to help the Albiceleste to a win on Messi’s international captaincy debut, in front of 75,000 odd fans.