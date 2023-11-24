MagazineBuy Print

Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana

Fights among fans broke out after the national anthems. The teams were led back to the locker rooms and the game started 27 minutes late.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 23:24 IST , Zurich - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brazilian police clash with fans of Argentina before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina.
Brazilian police clash with fans of Argentina before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP
infoIcon

Brazilian police clash with fans of Argentina before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina. | Photo Credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.

The Argentine football federation was charged with crowd disturbances and the late kick off at Tuesday’s game in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian federation was charged with failures of managing security at a game it organized, FIFA said.

ALSO READ | Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Fights among fans broke out after the national anthems. The teams were led back to the locker rooms and the game started 27 minutes late.

“There was family of the players (there). We were more worried about that than playing the match,” Argentina captain Lionel Messi said.

Argentina won the game 1-0.

FIFA gave no timetable to judge the case and impose sanctions.

The teams’ next World Cup qualifying games are in September. Brazil hosts Ecuador and Argentina hosts Chile.

Brazil and Argentina could next meet at the 2024 Copa America, a tournament that will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14

Related Topics

Argentina /

Brazil /

FIFA World Cup 2026

