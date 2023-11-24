MagazineBuy Print

Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup

In October 2022, he scored on his River reserve team debut against Patronato and signed his first professional contract with the club in December of the same year.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 19:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Claudio Echeverri celebrates after scoring the second goal for his team during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Argentina’s Claudio Echeverri celebrates after scoring the second goal for his team during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina captain Claudio Echeverri bagged a hat-trick as Argentina won 3-0 against arch-rival Brazil in the quarterfinal of the FIFA U17 World Cup on Friday. It will face Germany in the semifinals.

Echeverri became the joint-highest scorer of the tournament with teammate Augustin Roberto with five goals.

Who is Claudio Echeverri?

Echeverry plays professional football for the Argentine team, River Plate and has four appearances for the Buenos Aires team. He has yet to score a goal at the senior level.

Born in Resistencia, Chaco Province, Echeverri started his career with Deportivo Luján, before trialling with River Plate at the end of 2016, going on to sign officially the following year.

ALSO READ: Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

He gained attention due to his exceptional performance with River at a children’s tournament in Venice, Italy. His team finished third but he scored nine goals in six games.

“The truth is that we are not happy [finishing third], we wanted to be champions,” he said after the match.

In October 2022, he scored on his River reserve team debut against Patronato and signed his first professional contract with the club in December of the same year.

