Airline pilots enlisted to help Premier League officials - Reports

In a presentation to top-flight officials, pilots Chris Heaven and Pete Nataraj stressed the need for clarity and accuracy in communication, with minimal syllables and no informal language, The Times said on Friday.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 17:33 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Referee Anthony Taylor along with his colleagues after a Premier League match.
Referee Anthony Taylor along with his colleagues after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Anthony Taylor along with his colleagues after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

British Airways pilots have been enlisted to help improve the communication of Premier League officials during VAR reviews, British newspaper The Times reported, after Liverpool wrongly had a goal disallowed earlier this season due to a blunder.

In a presentation to top-flight officials, pilots Chris Heaven and Pete Nataraj stressed the need for clarity and accuracy in communication, with minimal syllables and no informal language, The Times said on Friday.

ALSO READ | Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside in a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in September after chaotic miscommunication between the VAR and assistant VAR Darren England and Dan Cook and the on-field referee Simon Hooper.

The audio of the incident was met with severe criticism of the decision making process and the language used, with the officials using phrases such as “well done boys” and “cheers, mate”.

The 45-minute presentation addressed the similarity of the roles, and the importance of filtering out the white noise in order to focus with complete clarity.

A full review of VAR procedures was ordered after the Diaz incident.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

VAR /

Luis Diaz /

Liverpool /

Tottenham Hotspur

