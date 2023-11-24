MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe

Thirteen Premier League clubs voted in favour of the temporary ban on loan moves between teams under the same ownership at a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, British media reported, falling one vote short of the number needed for it to be introduced.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 17:24 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said his side does not hold an advantage over other teams after a vote by English Premier League clubs on a temporary ban on related-party loans did not receive enough support.

Thirteen Premier League clubs voted in favour of the temporary ban on loan moves between teams under the same ownership at a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, British media reported, falling one vote short of the number needed for it to be introduced.

The vote meant that Newcastle, who in October 2021 was acquired by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be permitted to loan players from other clubs also owned by the fund.

PIF owns majority stakes in the Saudi Pro League’s “big four” clubs — Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal — who signed players like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Ruben Neves and Neymar in the last transfer window.

Other Premier League teams also have ownership ties to other clubs. Manchester City is owned by Abu Dhabi company City Football Group which has stakes in many clubs around the world, while the consortium BlueCo, which purchased Chelsea last year, reached an agreement to become shareholders of French club Racing Strasbourg in June.

“It was a Premier League vote, we’re not the only club involved,” Howe said ahead of Saturday’s game against Chelsea. “I think the majority of clubs own other clubs around the world. It’s not solely on us.

Also read | ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways

“Newcastle had a view; we voted our way, as we’re allowed to, and the vote came out on the side it did. We’re very relaxed on it.

“We have a squad we really like, if we can get players fit before January, then the need to recruit will become much less intense for us. That will be a decision made towards the window opening rather than now.

“No advantage in my eyes. We’re the same as every other Premier League club.”

Seventh-placed Newcastle, who lost its last two games in all competitions, will look to get back on track and break Chelsea’s momentum when it hosts at St James’ Park.

Chelsea beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and drew with leaders City before the international break.

Newcastle, however, has suffered several injuries. Callum Wilson, its leading scorer for the past three seasons, joined a long list of injuries at the club.

Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett were already on the sidelines.

“It’s going to be a demanding month for us, especially with the Champions League and League Cup involvement,” Howe said.

“We have given ourselves a real intense period. An even bigger challenge with the absentees we have but we roll with it, we go with it. The players we have fit and available are very strong.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe
    Reuters
  2. Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, to be released from prison on January 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arteta backs Everton to survive despite points penalty
    AFP
  3. AIFF Youth Leagues set to start next month, over 50 teams to participate
    PTI
  4. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe
    Reuters
  2. Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, to be released from prison on January 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa among stars to battle it out in Shillong
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL auction for 2024 season to be held on December 9 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal aim to return to winning ways
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment