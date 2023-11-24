MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Arsenal has Jesus, Odegaard available after international break, says Arteta

Jesus and Odegaard both missed Arsenal’s last two league games due to injury, but Jesus played in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina this week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 17:41 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Martin Odegaard.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Martin Odegaard. | Photo Credit: REUTERS


Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Martin Odegaard. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Martin Odegaard have returned from the international break fit to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Jesus and Odegaard both missed Arsenal’s last two league games due to injury, but Jesus played in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina this week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“We have another training session today, but he’s been progressing well. Hopefully (Odegaard) will be available,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game at the Community Stadium.

ALSO READ: Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

“(Jesus) is available. He played 97 minutes in a competitive match. We have another session. They had a long flight and I have to see the condition of every single player to make the final call on the lineup.”

Arteta added that he will take a late call on the fitness of defender Ben White.

With Manchester City and Liverpool facing off on Saturday, third-placed Arsenal could reclaim the top spot in the Premier League standings if it beats Brentford and the league’s top two sides play out a draw.

“We watch the (City v Liverpool) game for sure as we are interested in the league and we are always on top of things,” Arteta said.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Newcastle has no advantage over other clubs after loan vote, says Howe

“Brentford is a really tough opponent and it is a difficult place to go. You look at all the clubs who go there, and they make it extremely difficult. They are effective and well-coached. It will be a tough match.”

Arteta confirmed that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start Saturday’s game, with David Raya, on loan from Brentford, ineligible to play against his parent club.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal’s first choice in goal since joining in 2021 and played all 38 Premier League games last season, but he has been benched for the north London club’s last eight league games in favour of Raya.

