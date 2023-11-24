MagazineBuy Print

Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

Angel Di Maria has made 136 appearances for Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 08:02 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (L) gives the captain’s band to forward Angel Di Maria before leaving during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Brazil.
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (L) gives the captain’s band to forward Angel Di Maria before leaving during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (L) gives the captain’s band to forward Angel Di Maria before leaving during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria will retire from international football following next year’s Copa America, the 35-year-old said on Thursday after representing his country for 15 years.

Di Maria has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France.

ALSO READ | Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument

He will take part in his sixth Copa America at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States, where Argentina will bid to successfully defend their continental title.

“The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt,” Di Maria wrote on his Instagram account.

“With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career.

“I can’t express in words how much the cheering of the fans has filled my soul in this last match, I enjoyed every second of with my team mates and friends,” he added, referring to his last World Cup qualifier in which Argentina beat Brazil.

Di Maria rejoined Portuguese champions Benfica this year, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he first arrived in Europe.

The winger also played for Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Juventus and Manchester United.

