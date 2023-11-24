MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument

Lionel Messi was seen interacting with Brazil captain Marquinhos and exchanging heated words with Rodrygo, who said he had received many racist messages.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 08:36 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Rodrygo clash before the delayed start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Rodrygo clash before the delayed start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Rodrygo clash before the delayed start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil striker Rodrygo said he had received racist messages on social media accounts following an argument with Argentina captain Lionel Messi before the team’s World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Rio de Janeiro, the five-times world champions’ third consecutive defeat, was marred by violence after clashes between police and visiting fans at the Maracana stadium that resulted in a 30 minutes delay in the match proceedings. 

ALSO READ | Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

Messi, who accused local police of brutality, was seen interacting with Brazil captain Marquinhos and exchanging heated words with Rodrygo, who said he had received many messages with emojis of monkeys and bananas.

“Racists are always on duty. My social networks were invaded with insults and all sorts of nonsense,” Rodrygo wrote on  Instagram on Thursday.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave as they think we should, if we wear something that annoys them, if we don’t lower our heads when they attack us, if we occupy spaces they think are theirs alone, the racists will act out their criminal behaviour,” he added. “Bad luck for them. We won’t stop.”

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr., who missed the Argentina game due to injury, supported his teammate.

“We will not stop,” he wrote on  Instagram and  X, formerly known as  Twitter.

Related Topics

Brazil /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Rodrygo /

Argentina /

Lionel Messi /

Marquinhos

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match
    Reuters
  2. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
  3. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  4. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  2. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
  5. German football federation limits Facebook comments following racist abuse directed at U17 players
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Luton fined for fans’ homophobic chanting during Brighton match
    Reuters
  2. Europa League 2023-24: Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
    Reuters
  3. Rodrygo receives racist abuse after Messi argument
    Reuters
  4. Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic eases past Norrie as Serbia sets up semifinal clash with Sinner’s Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment