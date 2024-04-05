MagazineBuy Print

England’s Jofra Archer targeting T20 World Cup, says managing director Key

Archer’s England career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played a test match since the tour of India in 2021.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 19:25 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.
FILE PHOTO: Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England pace bowler Jofra Archer could play in this year’s T20 World Cup but will not play test cricket until 2025, according to England managing director Rob Key.

The 29-year-old has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

“The whole plan with Jofra is he is going to play white-ball cricket this summer,” Key told Sky Sports on Friday.

Archer’s England career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played a test match since the tour of India in 2021.

“Jofra’s been out at Sussex’s pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well,” Key said.

ALSO READ | Under-strength not under-confident: Allen says NZ will come good against Pak

“He’s now just gone back to the Caribbean, where he will play a little bit of club cricket, stuff like that. It’s all about getting himself ready for that T20 World Cup. He’ll hopefully play the Pakistan series (in May), but it’s all fingers crossed with Jofra at the moment,” he added.

“We’re taking it slowly so we get him back for not just a short period, but a long period,” he said.

The T20 World Cup begins in West Indies and U.S. on June 1.

Related Topics

Jofra Archer /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

England /

Rob Key

