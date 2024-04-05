Damac vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Ronaldo in goal scoring form

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Damac away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 5 (April 6-12:30 AM IST).

Al Nassr is second in the table 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, while Damac is 8th with 22 points, battling relegation.

Al Nassr has left the woes of its AFC Champions League exit behind and has won its last three matches in the league. Ronaldo has scored a hattrick in the last two games in a row and is in top form in front of goal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Damac: Zeghba (GK); Solan, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Munshi; Al-Bishi, Majrashi, Stanciu, N’Koudou; Zain

Al Nassr: Ospina (GK); Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO