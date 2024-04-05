MagazineBuy Print

Damac vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Ronaldo in goal scoring form

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr to be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium in Abha.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Abha in the Saudi Pro League.
File Photo: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Abha in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Abha in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Damac away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 5 (April 6-12:30 AM IST).

Al Nassr is second in the table 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, while Damac is 8th with 22 points, battling relegation.

ALSO READ | Mbappe scores as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final

Al Nassr has left the woes of its AFC Champions League exit behind and has won its last three matches in the league. Ronaldo has scored a hattrick in the last two games in a row and is in top form in front of goal.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Damac: Zeghba (GK); Solan, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Munshi; Al-Bishi, Majrashi, Stanciu, N’Koudou; Zain

Al Nassr: Ospina (GK); Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr happening?
The Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr will take place at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 6 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

