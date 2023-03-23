Argentina to play friendly against River Plate

Argentina has agreed to play a friendly against River Plate on Friday, following its first game since its FIFA World Cup triumph when it hosts Panama at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The match between Lionel Scaloni’s squad and Martin Demichelis’ side will be played at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) ground behind closed doors.

The informal fixture was arranged following an invitation to participate in River’s training and will be part of a national celebration for the world champion as it reunites on Argentine soil.

Local media reported that Scaloni will use players who do not feature against Panama and Demichelis will field players who will not line up against Universidad de Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

The Argentine national team, which also hosts Curacao on March 28 in the province of Santiago del Estero, will travel on March 27 to Paraguay to receive a tribute from the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, for winning its country’s third World Cup in Qatar last year.