Arsenal vs Sporting, UEFA Europa League LIVE score: White replaces injured Tomiyasu early; UEL RO16 updates

Forced Substitution for Arsenal

Tomiyasu OUT, Ben White IN

7’

Looks like Arsenal’s Tomiyasu has injured himself while tackling Trincao, medical team arrives to attend the defender while Ben White is warming up to replace him. Does not look good for the japanese as he limps off the pitch

6’

Free kick for Sporting and Trincao takes it, he tries a cheeky short pass on the left but the attack fails and Sporting loses possession

5’

Paulinho starts Sporting’s counter as he runs through the right wing with ease before finding Edwards. The latter then puts in a lofted through ball inside the box but it is cleared away by the defense

3’

A stumble from Esaigo leads to Jesus breaking free, chasing the ball with just Adan and the goal between him but the goalkeeper reacts well to collect the ball safely

Kick-off

Gabriel Jesus starts things off as Arsenal plays left to right. Oleksander Zinchenko initiates the attack by dishing out a through ball on the left lane, targetting Martinelli but the ball travels a tad bit fast for a goal kick

Form (all competitions)

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-D | Sporting Lisbon: W-W-W-W-D

Live action to begin shortly

All set in North London as the players lineup to take th field. Huge game for both the teams considering Eruopa playoffs is at stake, the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw

Will Sporting change this trend?

When failing to win a home first leg of a two-legged knockout tie in major European competition, Sporting have been eliminated in 21 of their previous 22 such ties, although the exception was most recently, beating FC Midtjylland in this season’s UEFA Europa League play-off round after a 4-0 second leg away win.

Odds stacked against Arsenal

Arsenal are without a win in their last three UEFA Europa League knockout stage games at home (D2 L1), with their last such win coming against Portuguese opposition, beating Benfica 3-2 in February 2021.

Can Sporting stop this Juggernaut?

Arsenal have lost just one of their nine home games against Portuguese clubs in all European competition (W7 D1), a 1-3 defeat to Benfica which saw them eliminated from the 1991-92 European Cup last 16.

Starting lineups! Arsenal XI (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka, Vieira, Nelson; Jesus, Martinelli Sporting Lisbon XI (3-4-3): Adan; St. Juste, Diomande, Inacio; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

On course for a first Premier League title in 19 years, Arsenal doesn’t seem to mind having European commitments to clog up its end-of-season schedule.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta maintains winning the Europa League is an important objective for the club and continues to make only minor lineup changes in the competition, like in the 2-2 draw at Sporting in the first leg of the round of 16 last week.

Predicted lineups Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Smith Rowe Sporting Lisbon: Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Arsenal will be favored to advance going into the return match at Emirates Stadium. Sporting has already played in north London this season — a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League. Manchester United is in good shape to progress, leading Real Betis 4-1 from the first leg, while Sevilla — a six-time competition winner — protects a 2-0 lead at Fenerbahce.

Italian teams Juventus and Roma hold leads, too, against Freiburg (1-0) and Real Sociedad (2-0), respectively.

-AP

