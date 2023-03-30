Football

Arsenal reaches Women’s Champions League semifinal for first time since 2013

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munichy to secure a place in the semifinals.

Reuters
30 March, 2023 08:30 IST
30 March, 2023 08:30 IST
Arsenal striker Frida Maanum celebrates with her teammates after beating Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal on March 29, 2023.

Arsenal striker Frida Maanum celebrates with her teammates after beating Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal on March 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munichy to secure a place in the semifinals.

Arsenal reached the Women’s Champions League semifinals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in its last-eight second leg on Wednesday to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Also Read
US to play Mexico in Nations League semis on June 15

Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit against the Women’s Bundesliga leader to secure a last-four tie against Paris St Germain or VfL Wolfsburg.

There could be two English sides in the last four if Chelsea gets past defending champion Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, with the London club leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The last time two English teams reached the semifinals was in the 2017-18 season when Chelsea and Manchester City reached the last four but lost to Wolfsburg and Lyon respectively.

It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan with the men’s team closing in on its first Premier League title since 2004.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us