US to play Mexico in Nations League semis on June 15

The defending champion United States will play Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15 in Las Vegas.

29 March, 2023 23:18 IST
Christian Pulisic #10 (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating El Salvador 1-0 at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Christian Pulisic #10 (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating El Salvador 1-0 at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES 

The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas, the regional governing body said Wednesday.

The 13th-ranked U.S. also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 at Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a FIFA fixture date, and neither team figures to have most of its Europe-based players.

The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati and drew 0-0 at Mexico City during World Cup qualifying. The Americans defeated El Tri 3-2 in extra time in the 2021 Nations League final at Denver and won 1-0 in that year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Las Vegas.

