Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen fights back to sink Monaco on penalties

Reuters
24 February, 2023 09:21 IST
Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate their win against Monaco during the Europa League playoff second leg match at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on February 23, 2023.

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate their win against Monaco during the Europa League playoff second leg match at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on February 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayer Leverkusen beat AS Monaco 5-3 on penalties after winning a frantic second leg of its Europa League playoff 3-2 on Thursday to send the game into extra time with the teams locked at 5-5 on aggregate.

Leverkusen, who lost 3-2 in the home leg last week, levelled the tie in the 13th minute through midfielder Florian Wirtz after a mistake by Monaco keeper Alexander Nuebel.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder equalised six minutes later from the spot, after the host earned a penalty for Edmond Tapsoba’s foul on Monaco midfielder Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Leverkusen took the lead again in the 21st minute, when midfielder Exequiel Palacios struck from the edge of the box following a corner and Amine Adli made it 3-1 before the hour mark with a fine header.

Monaco, however, levelled the tie once more through Breel Embolo’s header

Neither team was able to score in extra time but Leverkusen held their nerve in the shootout to win a two-legged knockout tie in a major European competition for the first time after losing the first leg at home.

