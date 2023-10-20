MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-23: Villa say Zaniolo assisting investigation into alleged illegal betting

Zaniolo was allowed to leave Italy’s squad before their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England, after the player was told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 17:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo against Chelsea in the Premier League
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo against Chelsea in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo against Chelsea in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa’s Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is assisting authorities in their investigation into alleged illegal betting activity, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Zaniolo was allowed to leave Italy’s squad before their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England, along with fellow midfielder Sandro Tonali, after the players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors.

ALSO READ | ARTETA WAS ADVISED BY POCHETTINO TO NOT GET INTO COACHING

“Aston Villa can confirm Nicolo Zaniolo is assisting the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the relevant authorities’ investigation into alleged illegal betting activity,” the Midlands club said in a statement.

“Zaniolo is training as normal with the first-team squad and available for selection ahead of this week’s match with West Ham United.”

The club said they will make no further comment during the ongoing process.

Newcastle United’s Tonali is also available for their game at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Aston Villa, which is in fifth place, four points behind leader Tottenham Hotspur, hosts West Ham on Sunday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Nicolo Zaniolo /

Aston Villa /

Italy /

West Ham United /

FIGC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-23: Villa say Zaniolo assisting investigation into alleged illegal betting
    Reuters
  3. Sarfaraz gets promotion after central contracts review
    PTI
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia sets Pakistan a target of 368
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard”: Mikel Arteta
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2023-23: Villa say Zaniolo assisting investigation into alleged illegal betting
    Reuters
  2. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard”: Mikel Arteta
    AFP
  4. Tonali could play for Newcastle against Palace despite betting investigation by Italian prosecutors 
    Reuters
  5. Second hamstring surgery sidelines USMNT’s Tyler Adams- Report
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-23: Villa say Zaniolo assisting investigation into alleged illegal betting
    Reuters
  3. Sarfaraz gets promotion after central contracts review
    PTI
  4. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Australia sets Pakistan a target of 368
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard”: Mikel Arteta
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment