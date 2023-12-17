Valencia fights back to hold nervous Barcelona to a 1-1 draw

Valencia fought back to snatch a 1-1 draw at home against Barcelona in their LaLiga clash on Saturday - a result that will do nothing to ease the pressure on Xavi Hernandez’s side, winless in their last three games in all competition.

Barca dominated the play but hit an all but impenetrable wall in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who made a string of outstanding saves to keep the visitor at bay.

ALSO READ | Olise’s late penalty gives Crystal Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a close-range strike, but Valencia found an equaliser 15 minutes later with a brilliant shot by Hugo Guillamon into the top left corner.

Barcelona is third in the LaLiga standings on 35 points, four behind second-placed Real Madrid and six from leader Girona, both with a game in hand.