Barcelona seals Vitor Roque signing from Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona has agreed a deal to sign young striker Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, the Spanish champion said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old forward will join Barca from the start of the 2024-25 season on a deal until the summer of 2031.

“The release clause is fixed at 500 million euros ($551 million),” said Barcelona in a statement.

Spanish reports suggest the Catalans will pay 30 million euros for the Brazil striker with another 31 million euros in potential add-ons.

Barcelona has brought in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers this summer, with the Catalan giants still suffering from financial difficulties.

It is currently able to spend only 50 percent of any savings or new income because of La Liga financial restrictions on clubs exceeding their spending limit, as determined by the Spanish league.

Roque, one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football, has scored six goals in his last six games.

The forward made his debut for the Brazilian national team in March and is able to play in wider areas as well as through the middle.

Roque finished as top goalscorer at the South American Under-20 championship earlier this year with six goals as Brazil triumphed.

Barcelona is still looking for a holding midfielder to replace captain Sergio Busquets, who left the club at the end of last season to join Inter Miami.