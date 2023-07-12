MagazineBuy Print

WATCH | Five players who made FIFA Women’s World Cup their own

FIFA Women’s World Cup: From Alex Morgan to Hege Riise, here are the top five players who made the World Cup their own.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 16:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand is set to begin on 20 July 2023.

The World Cup is a quadrennial event that provides a platform for the world’s best players to battle it out to win the coveted prize. Many of the greatest football players have graced the event and some of the young stars have used the platform to shine and portray their talents in front of millions of fans.

Let’s have a look at players who made their name at the FIFA Women’s World Cup:

