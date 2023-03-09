Bayern Munich vs PSG, LIVE Score: Mbappe, Messi start for PSG; Kick Off at 1:30 AM IST - UEFA Champions League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

LAST 5 RESULTS

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2022/23 Round of 16

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2020/21 Quarterfinals

Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris Saint Germain - 2020/21 Quarterfinals

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2019/20 Final

Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint Germain - 2017/18 Group Stage

JUST IN

Bayern Munich has been fined nearly 45,000 Euros after its fans unfurled offensive banners and caused disturbance during the first leg match against PSG at the Parc des Princes.

UCL HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 13 | Bayern Munich: 7 | Paris Saint Germain: 6 | Draws: 0

SPECIAL PAIR FOR A SPECIAL PLAYER

Kylian Mbappe became the all-time leading scorer for Paris Saint Germain over the weekend. He will be donning these beauties during the match today. A tribute to his tally of goals with Les Parisiens.

MUSIALA - THE NEW STAR

While he may have made heads turn in previous seasons, this is the year when Jamal Musiala has truly shone at the biggest stage. In Bundesliga, Musiala has registered 11 goals and eight assists. He particularly impressed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite Germany’s early exit.

BAYERN FINDING FORM

Bayern Munich, despite its early struggles in the season, has found its footing at the right time. It finds itself back on the top of the Bundesliga and is just one win away from moving into the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

MESSI’S STATS IN UCL 22/23

Lionel Messi has contributed eight goals in the Champions League this season - four goals and four assists. He has further created 16 chances. Slightly underwhelming, given his lofty standards? Tonight’s match will be an opportune moment for the little magician to step up and win his side the tie.

BAYERN MUNICH PLAYING XI

Sommer - Stanisic, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies - Goretzka, Kimmich - Coman, Muller, Musiala - Choupo-Moting

PSG PLAYING XI

Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Periera - Mendes, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Hakimi - Mbappe, Messi

TEAMS QUALIFIED TO QFs

So far, Benfica and Chelsea have advanced to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. Benfica thrashed Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate while Chelsea turned a 0-1 deficit and triumphed 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to advance.

A BOOST FOR PSG

Kylian Mbappe is back and fully fit for the second leg against Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had played only the second half of the first leg due to an injury. His pace and services in front of goal will be dearly needed by the travelling PSG side.

AS THINGS STAND

Bayern Munich is leading the overall tie thanks to a solitary goal from Kingsley Coman in the first leg. Benjamin Pavard got a red card in the first leg and will be out of today’s match.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.

They will get their chance on Wednesday when Bayern tries to defend its 1-0 lead in the second leg of the round of 16.

Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.

When to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain Champions League clash? The Champions League match, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain, will be played at the Allianz Arena on March 9, 2023. The game is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST kick-off. How to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League? The UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network. How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain Champions League match? The Champions League round of 16 clash, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Bayern remains without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández, both long-term absentees, and fullback Noussair Mazraoui is in training but has not played since the World Cup. Another defender, Benjamin Pavard, is suspended after he was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg and is set to be replaced by Josip Stanišić.

PSG is without Neymar after the Brazilian was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle injury, but Mbappé and Lionel Messi each scored in the 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. Mbappé became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 201 goals, breaking a tie with Edinson Cavani.

Right back Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s squad for the game after he was given preliminary charges in a rape investigation last week. The 24-year-old Hakimi missed the last three French league games with injury.

-Associated Press