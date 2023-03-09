Champions League: Bayern beats PSG 3-0 on aggregate, advances to quarterfinals

Eric Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scored in the second half to win the round of 16 tie against PSG 3-0 on aggregate at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The win takes the Bundesliga champion to the last-eight of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Also Read Champions League: Milan eliminates toothless Spurs to reach quarterfinals

For PSG, this was the fifth exit from the round of 16 in the last seven seasons. The visitor was the better side in the first half and had chances to score but failed to capitalize.

In the 38th minute, Vitinha’s shot at an open goal, following a howler by Jan Sommer, was cleared off the line by Matthias de Ligt.

Earlier in the half, Lionel Messi’s attempt on goal was blocked by a last-ditch tackle from Alphonso Davies.

Bayern stepped on the gas from the get-go in the second iteration. Choupo-Moting found the back of the net in the 52nd minute only for the goal to be ruled out due to Thomas Muller’s involvement from an offside positon.

An error from Verratti in the 61st minute allowed Choupo-Moting a tap-in chance which he converted.

Gnabry added a second, a minute from the end of regulation time to put the contest to bed.