Champions League: Milan eliminates toothless Spurs to reach quarterfinals

Seven-time winner AC Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years as a disciplined display earned it a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

On a freezing night in north London, the Italians comfortably protected the slender advantage they established in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro as Tottenham huffed and puffed to little effect.

Tottenham failed to muster an attempt on target in the first half as its frustration boiled over with manager Antonio Conte getting booked for letting his emotions get the better of him.

The subdued host was not helped by having defender Cristian Romero sent off for a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

Milan could have made it a more comfortable night had it taken a few of the good chances it created but in the end a masterclass of defensive game management saw it through.

While Stefano Pioli’s Milan can look forward with optimism, Tottenham’s season is fizzling out after a dismal week in which it also lost in the FA Cup to second-tier Sheffield United and to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.