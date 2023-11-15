MagazineBuy Print

Friendly match between Belgium and Serbia switched from Brussels to Leuven after heavy rain

Belgium has already qualified for next year’s European Championship in Germany.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 18:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Belgian football federation said the match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Belgian football federation said the match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Belgian football federation said the match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Belgium’s friendly against Serbia on Wednesday has been switched to Leuven after heavy rain made the field at Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable.

The Belgian football federation said the match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed.

ALSO READ: Richard Arnold steps down as Manchester United CEO

“Given the short-term impossibility of organising the match safely in the presence of supporters, the match will be played without an audience,” the federation said.

Spectators who had bought tickets will get a refund.

After taking on Serbia, Belgium is set to face Azerbaijan in a qualifying game for next year’s European Championship on Sunday at King Baudouin Stadium. The federation said the location for that Group F match remains the same “until further notice.”

Belgium has already qualified for next year’s European Championship in Germany.

