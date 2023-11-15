Friendly match between Belgium and Serbia switched from Brussels to Leuven after heavy rain

Belgium’s friendly against Serbia on Wednesday has been switched to Leuven after heavy rain made the field at Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable.
The Belgian football federation said the match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed.
“Given the short-term impossibility of organising the match safely in the presence of supporters, the match will be played without an audience,” the federation said.
Spectators who had bought tickets will get a refund.
After taking on Serbia, Belgium is set to face Azerbaijan in a qualifying game for next year’s European Championship on Sunday at King Baudouin Stadium. The federation said the location for that Group F match remains the same “until further notice.”
Belgium has already qualified for next year’s European Championship in Germany.
