Benfica reports 17 COVID-19 cases, discusses postponing games

Portuguese football club Benfica reported a mass COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, announcing that 17 people from its playing squad, coaching staff and general staff had tested positive.The Lisbon side said in a statement on its official website that it would consult the national department of health over whether it should play matches within the next two weeks in the interests of public safety and the health of its players.Benfica, who is third in the Portuguese top flight, is due to play a league cup semifinal against Braga on Wednesday.