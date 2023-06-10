Magazine

Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan

Díaz spent three seasons on loan at Milan. He helped the Italian team win a Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semifinals this season.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 20:37 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s goal against Tottenham.
AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s goal against Tottenham. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s goal against Tottenham. | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno

Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Díaz spent three seasons on loan at Milan. He helped the Italian team win a Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semifinals this season.

Díaz joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2019, but barely played in his single season in Spain’s capital.

He will rejoin a squad that won the Spain’s Copa del Rey last season but needs to replace the loss of Karim Benzema.

Díaz is the third signing Madrid has made this month, following a deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham and the decision to buy back left back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano.

  WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: India 76/1 (15 overs); Rohit, Pujara lead India chase
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan
    AP
    AP
  NBA Finals: Heat's Erik Spoelstra focused on getting momentum back to Miami
    Reuters
    Reuters
  WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire Kettleborough's decision
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games, misses second event since sustaining muscle strain
    PTI
    PTI
From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould
Jonathan Selvaraj

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers' redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes
Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
  Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan
    AP
    AP
  Messi gets superstar's welcome in China ahead of Australia friendly
    AFP
    AFP
  PSG president Al-Khelaifi distances himself from Manchester United's bid
    AP
    AP
  Stimac to coach India in Asian Games, new coach for U-23 qualifiers
    PTI
    PTI
  Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
