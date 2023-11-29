MagazineBuy Print

Australia forward Borrello ruled out of Asian Cup with broken foot

Borrello was hurt after being fouled by Sydney FC’s Luke Brattan early in the A-League derby at the weekend and will be sidelined for three months, the team added.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 10:35 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Brandon Borrello in action for Sydney Wanderers.
Photo Credit: Instagram/Brandon Borrello
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Brandon Borrello in action for Sydney Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Brandon Borrello

Australia winger Brandon Borrello has been ruled out of the Asian Cup early next year after suffering a broken foot, his club side Western Sydney Wanderers said on Wednesday.

Borrello was hurt after being fouled by Sydney FC’s Luke Brattan early in the A-League derby at the weekend and will be sidelined for three months, the team added.

ALSO READ | Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City claims top spot after recovering to beat Leipzig 3-2

The continental tournament hosted by Qatar starts on Jan. 12 with Australia, the 2015 champions, opening their campaign against India the following day.

Borrello had been in good form for the Graham Arnold-coached Socceroos, scoring against Bangladesh in a recent World Cup qualifier in Melbourne.

“The entire Western Sydney Wanderers family will be supporting Brandon through his surgery and recovery and look forward to seeing him back at what he does best,” the Wanderers said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

