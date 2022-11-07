Football

Brazilian Coutinho’s World Cup hopes in danger due to muscle injury

Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

Reuters
07 November, 2022 10:46 IST
07 November, 2022 10:46 IST
Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho during a training session.

Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho will miss their next two games and could be out for longer due to a quadriceps injury, manager Unai Emery said, casting doubt on the Brazilian’s availability for the World Cup.

Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

He was absent from Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United and will miss Thursday’s trip to Old Trafford to face United again in the League Cup and Sunday’s visit to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Also Read
‘We didn’t follow the rules of defending’ - Ten Hag unhappy after Man United loss

Emery confirmed Coutinho was sidelined due to a quad issue.

“I don’t know how long it’ll be but, today (Sunday), he couldn’t play and he’s not going to play until after the (World Cup) break,” he told the Birmingham Mail.

“He’s not going to play on Thursday or Sunday because he’s injured and he’s out longer.”

Brazil head coach Tite is set to announce his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar later on Monday.

Coutinho made his debut for Brazil in 2010 and has earned more than 60 caps but his disappointing form this season has led to doubts about his place in the squad.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us