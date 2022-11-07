Premier League

‘We didn’t follow the rules of defending’ - Ten Hag unhappy after Man United loss

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was unhappy with his side’s defending in its 3-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying it had failed to follow the rules on how to play at the back.

Reuters
07 November, 2022 01:13 IST
07 November, 2022 01:13 IST
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag walks across the pitch at the end of the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag walks across the pitch at the end of the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was unhappy with his side’s defending in its 3-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying it had failed to follow the rules on how to play at the back.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was unhappy with his side’s defending in its 3-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying it had failed to follow the rules on how to play at the back.

United came into the clash at Villa Park on the back of nine matches unbeaten, a form that put them within touching distance of the top four, but after conceding two goals inside five minutes on Sunday, it never looked like extending that run.

Jacob Ramsey’s own goal got United back into the game just before half-time, but the same player made amends early in the second period, putting the game to bed with a well-taken third goal for Villa, as United slumped to defeat.

Also Read
Liverpool’s Salah scores brace to defeat battling Spurs

“When you start a game like this, you get beat,” Ten Hag said. “The details take everything from us because we didn’t press. Today we weren’t on it from the start, especially at the start of the game and we lost our balance.

“We didn’t follow the rules defending, and we lost our battles. The players on the pitch have to win the game and if they do their jobs 100 per cent, with passion and desire, following the rules and principles of football then we win this game.”

The Dutchman was particularly critical of his team’s tactics in the second half as it tried to get back into the match, saying it went long with its passes more than it should.

“You have to cross at the right moment,” he added. “We tried to force it too much and it didn’t happen.

“I think it was stupid to do that because we delivered them too quick from too far out.

“The right moment was from Christian Eriksen in the first half to deliver, when he found the right moment, I think he found the pocket to deliver the ball to Cristiano (Ronaldo) at the far post. That was the right moment.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us